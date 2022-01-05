CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Board of Commissioners for the Camden County Health Department will hold a town hall Wednesday focused on residents’ questions and concerns about COVID and the pandemic. The panel, which includes County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. and Congressman Donald Norcross, will address the county’s surge in cases and hospitalizations.
The briefing will take place at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: The Board of Commissioners for the Camden County Health Department will hold a COVID town hall Wednesday
- When: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
