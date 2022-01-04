CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is free after a federal court threw out his 1984 murder conviction. Willie Stokes walked out of the state correctional institution in Chester, Delaware County Tuesday afternoon.
Stokes was 37 years into a life sentence until Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office investigated and found that Stokes did not get due process.READ MORE: Daughter Finds Mother Shot, Killed Inside North Philadelphia Bedroom, Police Say
Last month, a federal court found that a key witness lied.
An attorney for Stokes said Philadelphia police offered the witness sex and drugs in exchange for false testimony.READ MORE: Open For Business: Start Your Day With Perfect Cup Of Joe At White Horse Coffee & Creamery In Jenkintown
Stokes spoke briefly outside the prison.
“He’s only known for a half hour he was going to be released, this isn’t something that we expected,” Attorney Michael Diamondstein said.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Trash Collection Delayed Due To COVID-19
An attorney for Stokes said the case is an example of years of injustice against Philadelphians.