CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania News

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is free after a federal court threw out his 1984 murder conviction. Willie Stokes walked out of the state correctional institution in Chester, Delaware County Tuesday afternoon.

Stokes was 37 years into a life sentence until Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office investigated and found that Stokes did not get due process.

READ MORE: Daughter Finds Mother Shot, Killed Inside North Philadelphia Bedroom, Police Say

Last month, a federal court found that a key witness lied.

An attorney for Stokes said Philadelphia police offered the witness sex and drugs in exchange for false testimony.

READ MORE: Open For Business: Start Your Day With Perfect Cup Of Joe At White Horse Coffee & Creamery In Jenkintown

Stokes spoke briefly outside the prison.

“He’s only known for a half hour he was going to be released, this isn’t something that we expected,” Attorney Michael Diamondstein said.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Trash Collection Delayed Due To COVID-19

An attorney for Stokes said the case is an example of years of injustice against Philadelphians.