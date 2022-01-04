PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a man wanted on an arrest warrant was shot and killed by a SWAT officer after the suspect first opened fire on officers. The shooting happened on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street in South Philadelphia around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the situation stemmed from a situation Tuesday morning with a domestic aggravated assault, where one individual pointed a handgun at the complainant.

Police officers, along with SWAT, showed up at a home along South Bancroft Street to serve an arrest warrant connected to that assault when police say a man inside opened fire.

“As they came up to a doorway on the property the door was partially ajar and they were able to see the offender. They knocked on the door and told him to come outside at which point he produced a handgun and fired at least three shots at our SWAT officers. One SWAT officer discharged multiple rounds, striking this male multiple times about the body. He was transported by police to Jefferson Hospital where unfortunately he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:30 p.m,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

There were no injures to any law enforcement officers.

The SWAT officer who fired his weapon is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The suspect has not been identified.