PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The pandemic is again slowing down trash collection in Philadelphia.

The Streets Department says it expects delays across the city in the coming weeks because of workers testing positive for COVID and others in quarantine.

“While the Department continues to work through balancing staff shortages and maintaining an on-time collection schedule, please know that we are doing all they can to stay on schedule. We apologize for this inconvenience and thank residents for their patience and cooperation as we work to return to a regular collection schedule. We have experienced these challenges before as a result of COVID-19 impacts, and we will get back on track again. We thank residents for being vigilant and for their patience as we work to keep the city clean, green and safe,” a Streets Department statement read.

You should still put your trash out on your regular day.