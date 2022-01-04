PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a frightening experience for a group of Eagles fans that went viral. As Jalen Hurts walked to the tunnel at FedEx Field on Sunday after the win over the Washington Football Team, a railing in the stands gave out, which sent fans to the ground and nearly injured the quarterback.

Hurts then helped several people up off the ground and gave one of them his gloves he just wore during the victory that helped the Eagles secure a playoff spot. That fan was Andrew Collins, and he talked about the experience Tuesday morning with CBS3.

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was sacked only once during today’s game. Almost had a second on his way to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/WwBE5pXaxO — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 2, 2022

“Everybody got a little dinged up,” Collins said. “More people got it worse than others. I was fortunate enough that I didn’t get severely injured. I can’t speak for everybody, but I know there was some people that were pretty dinged up.”

Collins said his girlfriend and two other friends who fell onto the field are suffering from bruises.

He added the staff at the stadium didn’t offer any help after their fall.

The NFL is reportedly looking into the incident.

“They actually were in a rush to get everybody off the field,” Collins said. “And as soon as we got back onto the, I guess it was the stand right there, they were trying to usher us out of the stadium as quick as possible. It was almost like they were trying to sweep it under the rug as quick as they can before anybody, I guess, took it a little bit further. But no, they didn’t offer any help. They didn’t ask if anybody was OK. None of that.”

Even though Collins sustained a minor injury during the fall, he left the stadium with a souvenir from Hurts and a story he’ll never forget.

Before leaving the field, Collins and his friend also took a selfie with Hurts.

“[Hurts] stayed so calm and cool about the whole thing,” Collins said. “All he was asking us was, ‘If we were OK?’ He was not worried about himself. He was only worried about us, so that was so cool.”

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.