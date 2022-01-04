PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles launched an “End Philly Gun Violence” campaign on Tuesday in conjunction with nonprofits and the city of Philadelphia. With the city recording 562 homicides in 2021, the Eagles Social Justice Fund is awarding $316,000 in grants to area-based nonprofits committed to serving the region through specialized social justice work.

Players on the council include Shaun Bradley, Dallas Goedert, Brandon Graham, Anthony Harris, Jordan Howard, Avonte Maddox, Rodney McLeod, Miles Sanders, and K’Von Wallace.

“Ever since I arrived in Philadelphia as a free agent in 2016, this has been my home,” McLeod said in a release. “It hurts to see so much heartache and suffering in our communities as a result of these senseless acts of violence. We are losing family members, friends, mentors, role models, and future leaders because of the gun violence in our streets. No one should ever have to live in fear of going to school, hanging out at the playground, or just walking out the front door. Yet, for so many in our communities, they do. It’s been a privilege to work with city leaders and organizations during this process who are just as committed to ending gun violence as we are.”

The committee chose to support nonprofits that specialize in certain issues that address gun violence. The nonprofits receiving grants specialize in the areas of poverty, mentoring, education equality/reform, workforce development, ending gun violence, criminal justice reform, mental health, community/police relations, sports-based youth development, education/college access, support of Black-owned businesses, and formerly incarcerated women.

Below is a breakdown of the amount of funding each specialized nonprofit will receive:

Poverty: $65,000

Mentoring: $41,600

Educational Equality/Reform: $40,000

Workforce Development: $40,000

Ending Gun Violnce: $30,000

Criminal Justice Reform: $20,000

Mental Health: $20,000

Community/Police Relations: $15,000

Sports-Based Youth Development: $15,000

Education/Collge Access $10,000

Support of Black-Owned Businesses $10,000

Support Of Formerly Incarcerated Women: $10,000

“I am inspired by our players for the way they have leveraged the Eagles Social Justice Fund this year to address one of our city’s most concerning issues – gun violence,” Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’ Chairman & CEO said in a statement. “I stand with them in their efforts and am grateful for those who have joined us in helping to create safer, more equitable communities for all Philadelphians to live in peacefully.”

In addition to the grant funding, the Eagles and the city of Philadelphia created EndPhillyGunViolence.com, a resource website designed to steer young people to proven and effective help.

The Eagles Social Justice fund was formed in 2018 to provide grants to organizations that work to reduce barriers to equal opportunity, with a specific focus on education, community-police relations, and improving the criminal justice system. The social justice fund has provided organizations in the area with more than $1.6 million in funding since it was formed.

Below is a list of every non-profit that got funding: