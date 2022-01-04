PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A daughter found her 43-year-old mother shot and killed inside a North Philadelphia bedroom Tuesday evening, according to police. The shooting happened on the 1800 block of North Taney Street.
Police say the woman was shot twice in the face.
The victim's daughter found her in the rear bedroom of a home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.