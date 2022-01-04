PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overturned car is causing some traffic delays on the Ben Franklin Bridge heading to New Jersey. Chopper 3 was over the scene where a car ended up on its roof.
It happened in the eastbound lanes around 2:30 p.m.READ MORE: Sixers' Joel Embiid Named NBA's Eastern Conference Player Of Month For Games Played In December
It’s unclear how the accident happened, but it has caused delays for traffic heading to New Jersey.READ MORE: Walmart Temporarily Closes 2 Stores In South Philadelphia, South Jersey For Cleaning Amid Rising COVID Cases
One eastbound lane is getting by at this time.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Man In Custody After Oxford Circle Shooting Leaves Mother Dead, Teenage Son Injured
https://twitter.com/TotalTrafficPHL/status/1478463932608262147