NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Samiyah Williams has been charged for allegedly killing Adrionne Reaves, her mother’s fiancé, on New Year’s Eve, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced on Monday. Williams turned herself in on Monday morning.
Williams was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and possessing an instrument of crime, according to officials.
Reaves' murder took place last week on New Year's Eve in the lobby of the Delwyn Apartments in Bala Cynwyd, police say.
Just before 10 p.m., Lower Merion police arrived on the scene and found Reaves dead with a gunshot wound to the head. An investigation revealed that Reaves was walking through the lobby with his fiancee, Joi Furman, the suspect’s mother, and two other women when he was shot by Williams.
Investigators say that Williams and her grandmother were called to the apartment building by Furman, who told them about a fight with Reaves where he "laid hands on her."
A preliminary hearing for Williams is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.