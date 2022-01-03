PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an early winter snow deficit, part of the Philadelphia area will see their first accumulation of snow on Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the New Jersey Shore and central and southern Delaware from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia and Delaware counties and for our near-by New Jersey suburbs and northern Delaware from 4am until 4pm Monday. Save for flurries or a passing snow shower areas far north and west will be left out of this event.

A wintry mix will overspread the I-95 corridor and areas south and east overnight and quickly turn to snow as very cold air blasts in on the backside of a strong cold front. Snow will be falling during the morning commute in the warning and advisory areas, including Philadelphia.

The ground is extremely warm due to temperatures in the 60’s this past weekend which may inhibit accumulation for the first few hours of the event, but the snow will turn measurable. Additionally, the heavy rate at which the snow will fall at times, up to 1″ per hour, may work to overcome some melting.

Afternoon temperatures will be sub-freezing (in the mid & upper 20s) region-wide and thus promote the ‘sticking’ of snow as well as snow-covered/icy road conditions. If you can work remotely on Monday, please do so, and avoid travel.

Falling snow will likely wrap in Philly by the evening commute but may persist south and east before ending by 8pm. Due to the influence of melting and model inconsistencies, the snowfall accumulation forecast remains uncertain.

The highest confidence pertains to the potential for a significant 6+” snowfall in far southern New Jersey and parts of Delaware.

CBS3 Meteorologist Tammie Souza contributed to this story.

For the latest developments with the storm follow us here online, streaming on CBSN Philly and on social media.

You can also download the CBS Philly App for all the latest in Philadelphia news, sports, weather, and more!