PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eighty-one schools in the Philadelphia School District are moving to virtual learning until next week due to COVID-related staffing issues. Schools in the district are facing staffing issues as the omicron variant surges across the region.

“As we’ve always said, our goal is to keep the District open so we can surround our young people with the caring educators and support services they need – as long as we can do so safely,” said Superintendent William Hite, Jr. “District leaders have been meeting regularly with local public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and we’ve also been closely tracking data to determine COVID’s impact on staff coverage in schools. We will continue to do this and make school-by-school decisions based on the latest available data.”

The decision to move 81 schools virtual comes after a push from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, citing a spike in COVID cases among teachers.

“They reported 1,100 members and 2,000 households so that certainly will have an impact on whether or not our schools are going to have enough adults who are going to be able to keep the school operating,” PFT President Jerry Jordan said.

The PFT union responded to the school district’s decision in a statement M0nday night, saying: “Instead of heeding our call for a seven-day pause on in-person learning to effectively plan for adequate mitigation measures, the District is undertaking a piecemeal plan that leaves parents and staff alike scrambling to make plans for tomorrow morning.”

The school district says principals will communicate directly with students and families with information regarding virtual learning. Staff members at the 81 schools are expected to report to work in person unless they are isolating or quarantining due to exposure or testing, awaiting test results, experiencing symptoms or have an approved leave.

Those staff members who are able to provide virtual instruction from home may do so after confirming arrangements with school leaders.

In addition, the school district says they continue to follow guidance from the Philadelphia Health Department’s health and safety protocols including:

Mandatory mask wearing for students and staff regardless of vaccination status;

Vaccine requirements for staff and student-athletes;

Weekly COVID-19 testing for employees and on-site COVID-19 testing for students who present with COVID-like symptoms during the school day;

Enhanced cleaning protocols during the school day and for several hours after the school day ends at every school using EPA-approved cleaning products;

Air & surface purifiers in all instructional spaces, gyms, cafeterias and offices;

Maintaining touchless hand sanitizer stations and school supplies to support frequent hand washing and sanitizing by students and staff

Click here to view the list of 81 schools moving virtual from Tuesday, Jan. 4 through at least Friday, Jan. 7.