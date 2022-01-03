PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you are traveling out of Philadelphia International Airport Monday, be sure to check your flight status as winter weather is moving through the region. The Philadelphia International Airport reports 76 cancellations and 65 delays as of noon.
The airport is managing both bad weather and COVID staffing shortages.
Burlington County Set To Declare Code Blue Weather Emergency Monday Night As Winter Storm Rolls Through South Jersey
#PHLAirport reminds passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight status information. pic.twitter.com/3DEYtuxfj9
— PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) January 3, 2022
On Sunday, more than 2,700 flights were canceled nationwide and more than 9,000 were delayed.
Chicago's O'Hare Airport was the most impacted Sunday with more than 500 flights canceled or delayed — that was almost half of those scheduled. Some airlines are preemptively canceling flights over the next two weeks to ease the pressure.
Some airlines are preemptively canceling flights over the next two weeks to ease the pressure.