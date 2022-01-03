PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s new indoor dining mandate goes into effect Monday. You must show proof of vaccination to eat at restaurants and bars in the city.
If you are not fully vaccinated, there is a two-week grace period where places can accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours.
After Jan. 17, a negative test will no longer be accepted.
And starting tonight at the Sixers game, all fans heading into the Wells Fargo Center will also have to show either proof of vaccination or a negative test result.
Expect longer than usual lines if you're heading to the game, as fans get checked at the gates. A reminder you still need to wear a mask at all times except while actively eating.
In addition to sports venues, the vaccination requirement also applies to other indoor places in Philadelphia like movie theaters, entertainment venues, casinos, and conventions.