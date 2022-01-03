PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is calling on the School District of Philadelphia to pause in-person learning for a week over COVID-19 concerns. The PFT says more than 1,000 of its 13,000 members are reporting positive COVID cases.
The district tells Eyewitness News it's working on a response.
A spike in COVID cases has already delayed Monday's return to school for thousands of students across the Philadelphia region. Central Bucks Schools are closed Monday.
The superintendent said the district is dealing with an unprecedented staffing shortage.
District administrators will meet Monday to discuss plans for the rest of the week.