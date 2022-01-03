PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A day after the Eagles clinched a playoff spot, the team is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, the Birds placed 12 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The additions to the list several include key starters on both sides of the ball.

The following players were placed on the COVID list: LB Genard Avery, DT Fletcher Cox, S Marcus Epps, TE Dallas Goedert, G Nate Herbig, RB Jordan Howard, C Jason Kelce, CB Avonte Maddox, S Rodney McLeod, RB Boston Scott, LB Alex Singleton and TE Jack Stoll.

The Eagles’ top two healthy running backs — Jordan Howard and Boston Scott — have been placed on the list. With Miles Sanders injured, that leaves rookie Kenneth Gainwell as the lone healthy back.

But under the NFL’s revised COVID rules, the 12 Eagles may still be available for Saturday night’s game against the Cowboys.

Either way, head coach Nick Sirianni has not said whether the Eagles will rest their starters in the season finale.

The Birds clinched a wild card spot with Sunday’s win over Washington and some help.