OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — We’ll see impacts of this storm across our region, but South Jersey is expected to be one of the areas where snow could really pile up Monday. A sleety mix is already coming down in some areas.

As of now, it’s heavy rains, but as you know with these types of storms things are unpredictable and we can expect changes throughout the morning, which will also impact this morning’s commute. New Jersey state officials say they are preparing for the worse.

On Sunday evening, Gov. Phil Murphy held a press conference with state officials in preparation for this morning’s storm.

As of now, Burlington, Atlantic, Cumberland, and Cape May counties are under a state of emergency in anticipation of snowfall.

These areas are expecting up to six inches of snow, which will impact your morning commute.

There is also a coastal flood watch in place between 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition, the Department of Transportation will be out making sure roadways are clear. With that being said, Murphy is encouraging people in the counties impacted to stay home if possible, especially if you have the option to work virtually.

Ocean City schools are closed Monday and government buildings will have a delayed opening.

The wind has been pretty severe, which means power outages could be expected. If you see any downed lines, please contact your power company immediately.

New Jersey Transit will continue with normal operations to get people to and from work.