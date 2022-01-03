CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Snow is piling up along parts of the Jersey Shore as a winter storm moves through the region Monday. It’s been about four years since the Jersey Shore has seen this much snow.

It’s been falling since about 8 a.m. and hasn’t stopped.

There was a lot of snow accumulation on Ocean Avenue in North Wildwood, even after it was plowed.

The snow-covered beach looks like something out of a Hallmark Christmas movie — with white snowflakes covering beaches along the Jersey Shore.

Over at the Cove Beach in Cape May you could hear whipping winds earlier in the day Monday, but it looked like a complete whiteout. The snow was falling fast at the Cape May Marina, leaving boats covered.

It is a totally different picture than what residents are used to seeing in the summer months when the sky is blue and the sun is shining. Low visibility made it difficult to see the Cape May Lighthouse.

Cape May Public Works continues to hustle to clear the snow from the roads.

One woman told Eyewitness News it’s the heavy, wet kind of snow. Another was working to push at least a few inches of snow off her car.

“We haven’t had this in a while,” Nancy Romero, of Cape May, said. “So this doesn’t surprise me. It’s just annoying if you have to go somewhere. I wasn’t expecting all this. And plus, when we get snow warnings, we really never get it, being in the Cape May bubble as everyone says. So I’m surprised.”

Surfers also look forward to winter storms because of the energy they pack. Mike Excell shared a photo with Eyewitness News from a storm back in February 2021.

“As a storm goes off the coast, it’ll bring the swell in and that will usually have the off-shore winds, with the combination of the swell, and should be fun out there,” Excell said.

He was thinking about surfing Monday, but says the waves didn’t get big enough.

The following Cape May County library branches will be closed Monday due to weather conditions: Cape May City, Stone Harbor, Lower Cape, and Sea Isle City.

The Cape May County Park and Zoo will be closed as well.

Cape May County officials say the county’s four senior centers will be closed through Tuesday due to the weather.

