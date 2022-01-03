Police, Firefighters Respond To 2 Separate Car Crashes In Glenolden, Delaware County

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:delaware county, glenolden, Local News

GLENOLDEN, Pa. (CBS) — Police and firefighters in Glenolden, Delaware County responded to two separate crashes on Sunday night. The first one happened just before 11:30 p.m. on South Chester Pike and East South Avenue.

Police say the car crashed into a wall during a pursuit.

Officers took two people into custody and recovered weapons. There’s no word on what prompted the pursuit.

The second crash happened just before midnight less than a half-mile away.

Police say the driver lost control and slammed into a pole on Chester Pike. CBS3 has been told firefighters had to cut off the car’s roof to get the driver out.

There’s no word on the driver’s condition.