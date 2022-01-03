MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County is under a code blue weather emergency starting at 7 p.m. Monday due to freezing temperatures. But some people Eyewitness News with spoke with say they are disappointed that while it may be cold they were hoping for more snow.

It’s the first Monday of 2022 and residents in South Jersey were welcomed by wintry weather.

“She was excited. She knew what she was getting into. She was ready,” one woman said.

“It was nice to actually have an opportunity to have snow to where you can build a snowman and actually have a winter wonderland,” Maceio Wright said.

In Burlington County, the snow didn’t hit as hard as some braced for as snowfall stalled in the afternoon after a morning that left roads slick.

“Oh my goodness, I was expecting it to be snowing crazy from the beginning to the end. We were gonna be like stomping in and out,” Wright said.

The county was one of five listed under Gov. Phil Murphy’s state of emergency due to weather.

Right down the road, Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer says they’ve been preparing since 2 o’clock Monday morning.

“We do a good job because we don’t take it lightly,” Dyer said.

The Camden County commissioner says because of the 2 to 4 inches of snow they were expecting, the school district was forced to cancel remote learning.

He says the uptick in COVID-19 cases combined with the snow made for a tough mix.

“It hit us twice as hard. This is a weird thing having a snow day while you’re remote so it’s a weird thing but it’s all about staffing issues. Everybody’s having staffing issues across the board,” Dyer said.

He says while the county will likely receive less snow than expected, the rest of the season is still up in the air.

“You never know. We’re having some significant events as it relates to weather and we never know what we’re gonna get but we’ll be prepared,” Dyer said.

Speaking of roads and rails, CBS3 also checked in with New Jersey Transit officials who say services across the area are operating on or close to schedule.