MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — Snow has been picking up in Marlton, New Jersey making it difficult to see and also drive. Burlington County is one of five counties Gov. Phil Murphy has under a state of emergency.

There’s a noticeable difference driving on the road in Philadelphia compared to New Jersey. The roads in the Garden State are becoming slicker and covered in snow.

The storm is only expected to get worse as time goes on.

People who are not old enough to get behind the wheel are enjoying the snow.

Eyewitness News caught up with Michelle and Josie as they were enjoying this wintry mix.

“I was quite surprised that there was hardly any snow and that school was canceled,” Michelle Miller said.

Miller added that her daughter wanted to play in the snow and make snow angels.

The Burlington County Department of Health said this morning they are declaring a code blue weather emergency beginning at 7 p.m. Monday night due to frigid weather conditions that are expected to persist throughout the week.