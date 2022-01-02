TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Tammy Murphy, the First Lady of New Jersey, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a release. Murphy is asymptomatic.
Gov. Phil Murphy and the rest of their family have tested negative. They will continue to test regularly in the coming days.
The Governor and First Lady recently tested themselves due to a recent known non-family contact in their home, according to a release.
Monday's COVID-19 briefing will shift to a virtual format and be streamed online. Due to Gov. Murphy being vaccinated and boosted, he is not required to quarantine per CDC guidance, but he will continue to wear a mask in all public settings.
The Governor and First Lady are also urging all New Jerseyans to get vaccinated, boosted, and wear a mask to keep their loved ones safe.