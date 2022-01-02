CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Roxborough Sunday night, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Lemonte Street.

The department said officers found a man shot in the groin. He arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle and was later transferred.

Police said he is currently in stable condition.

There have been no arrests.

