PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Roxborough Sunday night, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Lemonte Street.
The department said officers found a man shot in the groin. He arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle and was later transferred.READ MORE: Man Shot Twice In Head During Strawberry Mansion Shooting, Police Say
Police said he is currently in stable condition.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: First Accumulating Snow Of The Season For Some Early Monday
There have been no arrests.MORE NEWS: More Schools Across Philadelphia Region Going Virtual For Class Return, Citing COVID Numbers
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here