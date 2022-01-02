PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After an early winter snow deficit, part of the Philadelphia area will see its first accumulation of snow on Monday. A winter storm watch goes into effect Monday from 3:00 am through 5:00 pm for parts of Delaware and South Jersey, including Kent, Sussex, Cumberland, Cape May, and Atlantic counties.

Temperatures will plummet to freezing or below Sunday night ahead of a rapidly developing storm. As this storm approaches, there will be a transition from rain to snow sometime after 3:00 am. Monday.

Three to six inches of wet, heavy snow is currently forecast across the winter storm watch area south and east of Philadelphia with isolated higher amounts possible.

The snow may mix with rain at times and could periodically reach rates of one inch per hour.

Road and soil temperatures remain warm as well as the adjacent Atlantic ocean water and this will lead to snow melting early on.

Lighter accumulations of snow are possible farther west along the I-95 corridor, where there will be a sharp cut-off to the snow line. This includes Philadelphia, where a trace to one inch of snow is currently expected. Areas west of Philadelphia will see rain or snow showers.

Because this storm is still evolving, there may be some changes to the track, timing, and snow amounts.

Counties farther to the north and west along the I-95 corridor may be added to the watch area by Sunday night.

Extra drive time may be needed Monday morning through early afternoon due to slick roads and a brief burst of snow limiting visibility.

CBS3 Meteorologist Tammie Souza contributed to this story.

For the latest developments with the storm follow us here online, streaming on CBSN Philly and on social media.