TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has issued a state of emergency for five counties ahead of the large snow system moving through the area early Sunday morning. Gov. Murphy said the state of emergency is for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean Counties.
That will last from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Monday.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: First Accumulating Snow Of The Season For Some Early Monday
Those counties are currently under a winter storm watch from the National Weather Service.READ MORE: More Schools Across Philadelphia Region Going Virtual For Class Return, Citing COVID Numbers
“The anticipated winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, wind gusts, and coastal flooding in parts of Southern New Jersey,” Governor Murphy said. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”
The storm may also bring coastal flooding and sustained high winds. Watch the latest forecast below.MORE NEWS: Jalen Hurts OK After Railing Collapse, Eagles Beat Washington