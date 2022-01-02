PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today’s the day. The Mummers Parade will march through the city for the first time in two years on Sunday.

The parade was canceled last year due to COVID and this year it was postponed for one day due to weather.

Eyewitness News went behind the scenes at one of their practices and it definitely looks like it will be a show.

We are expected to see performances from each mummers division. That includes the Comics and Wench Brigades, the String Bands, and the Fancy Brigades.

It’s easy to get wrapped up in these performances but let’s not forget this is a competition amongst the clubs and they walk away with bragging rights.

Before we get to the performances, the parade kicks off at 9 a.m. until around 6 p.m. Some of the viewing areas to check out are at:

North 15th and Market Streets

Broad and Sansom Streets

Broad and Pine Streets

Broad and Carpenter Streets

If you are attending the parade, you are still required to wear a mask regardless of your vaccination status.