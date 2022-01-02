PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More school districts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are reverting to virtual learning as students come back from winter break, citing rising COVID numbers. Trenton Public Schools announced all classes will be remote starting Jan. 3 through Jan. 14.
Superintended James Earle wrote to parents over the weekend, saying there are numerous infections in the city linked to school employees.
“The city of Trenton is experiencing a drastic increase in infections over the last few weeks. On Monday, the health department reported that they recorded a .14% infection rate from a total of 700 individuals tested in Trenton and on Wednesday of this week, approximately 146 out of 500 individuals tested positive,” he wrote. “Health officials also indicated that many infections are “linked” to staff and students within Trenton Public Schools.”
Also in Mercer County, Hamilton Township School District will go virtual the entire week, citing the numbers and staffing issues. They hope to bring students back in-person Jan. 10.
Chester Upland School District announced Sunday their students will do online classes for the week as well. Students will need to retrieve lessons via Google on Monday. Live remote teaching will resume Tuesday.
The districts join other school systems that already announced their virtual plans. Lower Merion Township School District will announce plans for the week after officials assess staffing on Monday.