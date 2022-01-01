Trenton Man, Shannon Williams, Arrested, Charged In Connection To New Year's Eve Homicide, Officials Say

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Trenton man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday night. Shannon Williams, 35, has been charged with murder and other charges for allegedly shooting and killing 47-year-old Emmanuel Ross, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday.
Williams was transported to the Mercer County Correction Center on Saturday morning.
Police say around 7 p.m. on Friday night, they responded to the first block of Beakes Street for a report of a shooting. Once they arrived, they located Ross lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, back, and face. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Investigators identified Williams as the alleged shooter after reviewing surveillance footage from Donnelly Homes. Police say Williams is seen pulling out a gun and firing three shots in the direction of the victim.
Three shell casings were also located on the scene, according to poilice.