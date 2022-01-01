2 People Dead, 3 More Injured After Shooting Near Temple University's Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadly start to 2022 in Philadelphia. Two people are dead and three more are injured after a shooting early Saturday morning near Temple University’s campus in North Philadelphia.

Just hours into the New Year and Philadelphia has already recorded its first two homicides for the year. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. just off of Temple’s campus at 17th and Cecil B. Moore Streets.

Police say there was a large party happening at the time of the shooting.

The three victims who were injured were taken to Temple Hospital and are expected to recover.

In 2021, Philadelphia had at least 560 homicides, which was an all-time record.

“What I can tell you is that the group was part of a larger group who were assembled here in this area for New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day festivities when they were shot,” Inspector D.F. Pace said. “We do not have a lot of information on the shooter, however, I can tell you that there are numerous surveillance cameras in this area.”

Police have not identified the people who were killed. No arrests have been made.

