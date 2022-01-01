PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year just got a bit cuter with the Philadelphia region welcoming the first babies of 2022! Various hospitals across the area announced the timely bundles of joy.
Penn Medical said two babies made their debuts in the early hours of New Year's Day. Liam was born at 12:13 a.m. at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. Anwaar was welcomed at 2:55 a.m. at Pennsylvania Hospital.
Virtua Voorhees Hospital said little Raegan Jean was born at 3:51 a.m., weighing eight pounds and three ounces. She is also 21.5 inches long.
Over at Main Line Health, baby boy Aladar became the first 2022 baby at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Parents and Aladar are doing very well, the hospital said.
Wishing all these families are wonderful and healthy new year!