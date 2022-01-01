PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Philadelphia’s Ogontz section, according to police. This happened around 6:44 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Broad Street and Champlost Avenue.
Officers said the woman was crossing Broad Street during heavy rain when the crosswalk signal went red. The driver of a 2007 Toyota drove forward when their light went green, hitting the victim.
Emergency personnel took the victim to the hospital. The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation.