PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia rings in the New Year, clouds will be thick and low in the sky as our next system closes in on the region. New Year’s Eve should remain rain free.

However, the low clouds in the sky may obscure the fire work show tonight at Penn’s Landing. Luckily the rain will hold off through tonight’s festivities including midnight. Through the overnight, rain will develop across the region. Rain is expected to pick up in coverage and intensity through Saturday morning.

The Mummers Day Parade is looking like a washout as rain will be steady during the day on Saturday. Rain eventually tapers off during the evening hours. Another element to note are the temperatures! Both Saturday and Sunday promise near record warmth.

Temperatures will sore into the 60’s both days; that is about a 20 degree climb from average.

Sunday is indeed a transitional day, we are not anticipating a washout. Scattered showers will move through the region on Sunday. A cold front will approach Sunday evening erasing our near record warmth and bringing in deep winter cold.

Winds will kick up and temperatures will crash into the teens and 20s by Sunday night.