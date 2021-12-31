PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A city tradition will have to wait one more day, as weather pushes the Mummers Parade to Sunday. The announcement came Friday afternoon.

The Visit Philadelphia New Year’s Day Fireworks Spectacular at Penn’s Landing originally scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. is cancelled due to weather.

The parade, which is the oldest folk parade in the country, was canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade’s schedule will shift over to Sunday. All traffic detours and street closures will start Sunday at 7 a.m., per SEPTA and Philadelphia police.

The Philadelphia String Band Association reacted to the news on their Facebook page.

Despite the postponement, the Fancy Brigade Finale will still take place Saturday at the convention center.

The last city-sanctioned parade took place in 2020 before the pandemic started. Organizers announced the return this November.

