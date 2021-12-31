PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Year’s Day in 2022 in Philadelphia will look a little more normal with the return of the Mummers Parade. The parade was canceled in 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 event will take place Sunday, Jan. 2 due to rain. The last city-sanctioned parade took place in 2020 before the pandemic started.

With the Mummers Parade returning to Broad Street, CBS3 put together a guide below for everything you need to know about the parade if you plan on going or live in the surrounding areas.

What is the Mummers Parade?

The Mummers Parade is the oldest folk parade in the country. Each of the mummers divisions – the Comics and Wench Brigades, the String Bands, and the Fancy Brigades have a special role.

The Comics and Wench Brigades satirize issues, institutions, and people, while the Fancies impress people with their outfits.

The String Bands play several instruments during their performances and are known for their signature sound. The Fancy Brigades are noted for their elaborate props and broadway-style choreography.

The clubs compete for local bragging rights.

When is the parade?

This year, the parade starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 due to weather and ends around 6 p.m. Spectators should arrive early if they want seating.

The Fancy Brigades will hold two ticketed competitions at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can purchase tickets to those here.

Where to watch the parade in-person

The Mummers Parade starts at City Hall and goes south to Washington Avenue. The judging takes place at 15th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

There will be special viewing areas along the parade route at these locations:

North 15th and Market Streets

Broad and Sansom Streets

Broad and Pine Streets

Broad and Carpenter Streets

Tickets At City Hall

It’s free to stand along Broad Street and watch the mummers perform, but if you want to sit at the City Hall Performance Zone, you’ll need to pay. Tickets are $20 apiece and can be purchased here.

Philly COVID Rules

The city says that everyone should wear a mask at the parade, regardless of vaccination status, and even when you’re outdoors. You can read more about how Philadelphia’s COVID guidance about the parade here.

Getting To The Parade By SEPTA

With many roads being closed, attendees of the parade are encouraged to use SEPTA to get to the parade.

SEPTA buses, trains, subways, and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule. The Broad Street and Market-Frankford Line both will give attendees access to the parade area.

More general information can be found on SEPTA’s website.

Road Closures, Parking Restrictions

Monday, Dec. 27, 2021

Parking is prohibited starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 through 6 p.m on Sunday, Jan. 2, on the east side of 15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021

Two eastbound travel lanes on 15th Street will be closed from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square starting 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2 for equipment load-in and staging. 15th Street may be closed completely for short intervals during this timeframe.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021

Parking is prohibited from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, on the west side of 15th Street from Arch Street to Ranstead Street. Street/sidewalk vendors will not be permitted to park in this area during this timeframe.

Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

15th Street will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Boulevard on Dec. 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) for equipment delivery and setup.

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

Parking is prohibited on the following streets from 4 a.m. on December 31, 2021 through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1:

Market Street from 15th Street to 21st Street (both sides)

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 20th Street (both sides)

15th Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street from 10 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2022.

Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 15th Street to 16th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. At 3 p.m., Market Street will re-open and traffic will be permitted to travel eastbound on Market Street to 15th Street and continue southbound on 15th Street.

Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022 through the conclusion of the parade:

15th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street

Market Street from 15th Street to 16th Street

Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Avenue on January 1, 2022—beginning at 7 a.m. through the conclusion of the parade.

Vehicular traffic will not be permitted to cross Broad Street while the parade is in progress. Delays can be expected during the course of the event. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time in areas near the event. Those driving should also refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow, and is illegal.

Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2022

Temporary “No Parking” zones will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2022—both sides of street unless otherwise noted: