CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man is recovering after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night. This happened in the 6800 block of Woodland Avenue.

Philadelphia police said officers found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the stomach. Authorities said the victim had noticed two men under a neighbor’s car and confronted them. That’s when one suspect shot him.

READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit, Killed In Wilmington, Delaware State Police Say

The suspects, both men, ran off.

READ MORE: New Jersey Hospitals Restricting Visitors As COVID Cases Hit Record Levels

The shooting is still under investigation.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Delaware Governor John Carney Gives Update On State's COVID Response

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here