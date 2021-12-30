PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man is recovering after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night. This happened in the 6800 block of Woodland Avenue.
Philadelphia police said officers found the victim with a single gunshot wound to the stomach. Authorities said the victim had noticed two men under a neighbor's car and confronted them. That's when one suspect shot him.
The suspects, both men, ran off.
The shooting is still under investigation.
