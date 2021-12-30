PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, along with other city and community leaders, will address gun safety ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. Community leaders focused on anti-violence efforts will also honor the Philadelphians lost to gun violence.
- When: Thursday, Dec. 30
- Time: 10 a.m.
