WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — In Delaware, a state of emergency will go into effect on Monday. Gov. John Carney says it will allow him to deploy 100 National Guard members to crowded hospitals.
They’re trained to work in skilled nursing facilities and Carney says they have a lot to offer.
“Helping with the staffing needs there, enabling our hospitals to discharge patients out of their facilities to depopulate there and move them into assisted care facilities,” Carney said.
The governor also extended the public health emergency order that allows medical providers to continue free COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs.