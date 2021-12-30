WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Governor John Carney will give an update on Delaware’s response to COVID on Thursday afternoon. Medical professionals from the state and regional hospitals will also speak.
The briefing will take place at 12:45 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Governor John Carney will give an update on Delaware’s response to COVID.
- When: Thursday, Dec. 30
- Time: 12:45 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.