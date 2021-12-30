CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Students and staff in the Camden City School District will not return to class after the holiday break. Virtual learning will begin on Monday, Jan. 3 and run for two weeks.
According to a letter sent to parents, in-person instruction will resume on Jan. 18.
Imhotep Charter School in West Oak Lane announced that it will return to class with virtual learning on Jan. 4 for at least a week.
The School District of Philadelphia tells Eyewitness News there are no changes yet, but administrators are in close communication with the health department.
The Superintendent of the Cheltenham School District told parents a decision on switching to remote learning will be made Friday.