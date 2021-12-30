PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a West Philadelphia double shooting Thursday evening, according to police. It happened on the 5600 block of Arch Street around 5:40 p.m.
Police say the teen was shot once in the back. He was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition.
A man in his mid-20s was shot twice in the head, according to police. He is also currently in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
No arrests have been made.
More than 2,300 people have been shot in the city this year.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.