Royersford Firefighter, Paramedic Michael Lessar Dies Due To COVID-19

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned yet another first responder has died after a battle with COVID-19. The Royersford Fire Department and Friendship Ambulance announced the death of paramedic and firefighter Michael Lessar this week.
Eyewitness News has been told he made it his mission to help people. He had more than 30 years of experience in firefighting and emergency services with the Reading and Royersford Fire Departments.
Lessar was also an Army veteran. It's believed he contracted COVID while on the job.
“It’s a sobering reminder that not everybody gets to a home all of the time,” Lenny Brown, the public information officer with the Royersford Fire Department, said. “We are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we’re still out here fighting.”
Brown added that Lessar was known for always wanting to help people and improving things around the firehouse.
The Royersford Health Department is working on finalizing funeral plans and a memorial.