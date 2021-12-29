PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s record homicide rate continues to climb. In the latest deadly shooting, police say a man was killed inside an electronics store in North Philadelphia. Now business owners in the area are revealing their fears while trying to earn a living.

Police believe the deadly shooting was targeted.

As Philadelphia grapples with its staggering homicide rate, businesses are left to cope with the city’s gun violence crisis.

No comment from a man opening up Techish Wednesday morning, hours after a deadly shooting happened inside.

“It appears that this victim was targeted because he was hit multiple times,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia police blocked off the area by 11th Street and Lehigh Avenue for much of Tuesday night after officers say a 28-year-old man was inside the store paying his phone bill when there was a short altercation between him and another man.

Police say then the suspect pulled out a gun and fired a barrage of bullets, striking the 28-year-old victim nine times, killing him.

“He was shot multiple times — neck, chest and torso. He was completely unresponsive,” Small said.

Nearby business owners say they often worry about crime in this area.

“We’re trying to make a living but it’s really hard,” one business owner said.

At Germantown Electronics, merchandise is kept inside glass cases or behind a counter to try to prevent thefts.

“We’re not safe here. We’re scared,” Mahady Drame said.

Over at Phila Jewelry, the owner says he’s had thefts and other altercations inside his business so now is only open during daylight hours.

“Everywhere right now, you have to be careful,” Phila Jewelry owner Khiem Bui said.

“It impacts all of us,” said Adam Garber with CeaseFirePA.

Garber says Philly’s grim new record of more than 550 homicides so far this year affects everyone in the city, even beyond neighborhoods.

“I think we reached a state in Philadelphia where many people do not feel safe,” Garber said.

“It’s not safe, that’s all I can say,” one store owner said.

A gun was recovered at the scene and workers inside Techish have been questioned by police but no one has been arrested.

