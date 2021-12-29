PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the law of supply and demand. You see people waiting for a quick COVID-19 test, hoping they’re in line before the testing kits run out.

One testing site in Port Richmond site is opening at 9 a.m., and some people are already in line on Wednesday. Many mass testing sites in our area are running out of tests. It comes as cases continue to soar across our region.

“You can’t get an appointment anywhere else till after the New Year so I wanna make sure I get it now,” Domenic Bove said.

People are rushing to get a COVID test. The current surge in cases is fueled by the omicron variant.

“I had some symptoms. Some cold symptoms so I wanted to come out and get tested,” Shelia Cooper said.

Eyewitness News was at a testing site in Gloucester County Tuesday. The site in Clayton began with 1,200 tests and feared they would run out.

New Jersey recently set new records for cases. Philadelphia has as well.

On Tuesday, Philly alone recorded over 1,400 cases. The previous record was 1,200 that was set last December. Oak Street Health has been hosting testing clinics since the start of the pandemic

“You just come in, get tested, and get your results,” Jose Gandulla, of Oak Street Health, said.

Oak Street has the capacity to do about 125 tests a day. Health officials say if you go to a mass testing site and they are at capacity, you can find other places to get a test.

“What people should do is find their nearest COVID testing site, they can do a quick Google search, COVID testing near me. There are a lot of pharmacies that conduct free COVID testing.”

The site here on Aramingo Avenue opens at 9 a.m. You don’t need an ID or insurance, but you may want to show up early. On Tuesday, they were at capacity before they opened.