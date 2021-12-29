PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jeff Guaracino, the president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia, passed away on Tuesday night after a battle with cancer, a Visit Philadelphia spokesperson confirms to Eyewitness News. Guaracino, who was 48 years old, has been the president and CEO of Visit Philly since October of 2018.

Guaracino was also the vice president of communications at Visit Philly from 2001 through 2012.

At Visit Philly, Guaracino was charged with building Greater Philadelphia’s image, driving visitation, and boosting the economy through day and overnight leisure visitation.

Under Guaracino’s leadership, VisitPhilly continued its mission throughout the COVID-19 crisis through several efforts.

Guaracino previously served as the president and CEO of Welcome America Inc., and the executive director of the Atlantic City Alliance.

Guaracino, a Philadelphia native, lived in Society Hill and was a graduate of Rowan University and Camden Community College.

The Met Philadelphia, a theater that hosts concerts and shows in North Philadelphia on Broad Street, called Guaracino “The Heart & Soul of Philadelphia.”

Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement about Guaracino on Wednesday afternoon:

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of my dear friend Jeff Guaracino, President and CEO of VISIT PHILADELPHIA. His death is an enormous loss for our city and region. I extend my deepest condolences to Jeff’s family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him, during this incredibly difficult time.

“Jeff had a deep love of his family and colleagues, and he left an indelible mark on the place he was most passionate about—his beloved Philadelphia. A fierce champion and promoter of his hometown, Jeff was also a proud advocate for the LGBTQ community. With his trademark energy, charismatic charm, and never-ending wit, he helped make Philadelphia the welcoming city and destination that it proudly is today. “We extend our support to the leadership team of VISIT PHILADELPHIA and are confident that the important work that meant so much to Jeff—promoting our great city as a must-visit destination—will continue.”

