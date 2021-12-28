PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed outside Club Risqué in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood Tuesday morning, becoming the latest victims in the city’s gun violence crisis. Police tell Eyewitness News the club was just letting out when the shooting happened.

Police believe the shooting victims may have been inside the club together, however, the motive is still unknown.

The shooting remains an active scene. There are over 17 evidence markers out at the shooting. Police are unsure at this time if there were more than one shooter.

Police say they responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. to shots fired at 5900 Tacony Street. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man unresponsive laying on the ground inside the parking lot. He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. The second shooting victim, a man in his early 40s, was transported in a private vehicle to Frankford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

At this time, police say they are working with the club owner and going through surveillance video. Meanwhile, police say they recovered a semi-automatic weapon at the crime scene.

“There are a couple shell casings on the sidewalk and one on the highway on Tacony Street,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “But most of the spent shell casings are in the parking lot, and there’s a total of 17 spent shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon. We also found a loaded magazine, also on the crime scene.”

Detectives remain on the scene as they continue to look through evidence.

Police have not identified the victims as of yet.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.