PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. Sanders broke his hand against the New York Giants.
By far the most difficult, frustrating, emotional year of my life, I put my heart and soul into this sport, one thing about me tho when adversity hits I always respond, I love these Philly fans, I love my teammates and I promise imma bounce back from this.
— Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) December 27, 2021
Sanders will be reevaluated next week, and will not be placed on injured reserve,
Before he left the game, Sanders had 45 rushing yards on seven carries. He currently leads the Eagles in rushing yards with 754 on the season. Sanders averages 5.5 yards per carry.