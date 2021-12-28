CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Eagles, Local News, Miles Sanders, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team. Sanders broke his hand against the New York Giants.

Sanders will be reevaluated next week, and will not be placed on injured reserve,

Before he left the game, Sanders had 45 rushing yards on seven carries. He currently leads the Eagles in rushing yards with 754 on the season. Sanders averages 5.5 yards per carry.

 