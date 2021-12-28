DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, AAA, and the Pennsylvania DUI Association will discuss safe driving enforcements efforts for the statewide “Operation Safe Holiday” campaign Tuesday, which runs through New Year’s Day. The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
What: PennDOT and safety partners will hold a news conference to discuss impaired driving tips and how to remain safe during holiday festivities.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
