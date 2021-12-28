PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The loss of a legend. Football icon John Madden has died.

Madden certainly made an impact on so many both on the field and in the broadcasting booth.

The sports world is mourning the loss of a giant in his fields.

Legendary head coach, inimitable broadcaster and video game pioneer John Madden died suddenly Tuesday morning. He was 85 years old.

The story begins in many ways here in Philadelphia when the Eagles drafted Madden in the 21st round of the 1958 draft. A knee injury in training camp ended his playing career but the best was yet to come.

John Madden is a sports icon whose contributions to the game of football are countless. His words brought Philadelphia Eagles football vividly into the homes and hearts of our fans everywhere. We extend our condolences to his family and many friends. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 29, 2021

In 1969, at just 33, he become the youngest head coach in NFL history, hired to lead the Oakland Raiders.

In 10 seasons, he won nearly 76% of his games — that’s still the highest winning percentage of any coach in the Super Bowl era.

He never suffered a losing season and in 1976 his Raiders won the Super Bowl.

Thirty years later, in 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But Madden’s coaching prowess is just part of the story.

After retiring from the sidelines in 1978, he went straight to the TV booth where he started a three-decade reign as the best color commentator.

He worked for all four broadcast networks, covering 11 Super Bowls, winning 16 Emmy’s and endearing himself to hardcore and casual fans alike.

And to an even younger generation? His name graces the cover of one of the most popular and enduring video game franchises of all-time, Madden NFL.

“I have never worked a day in my life. I went from player to coach to broadcaster and I am the luckiest guy in the world,” Madden once said.

Madden was beloved for his broadcasting style, his love of football and being a larger-than-life figure.