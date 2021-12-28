CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — There are long lines and long waits for COVID-19 testing across our region. It comes as case numbers skyrocket.

People have been in line for up to four hours in Clayton, waiting to make sure they get tested ahead of the new year.

Car after car, as far as the eyes can see, lined up in Clayton to receive rapid COVID-19 tests Tuesday.

“I had some symptoms, some cold symptoms so I wanted to come out and get tested,” Sicklerville resident Sheila Cooper said.

Like Cooper, the entire Thompson household is also getting tested. Dad’s home test turned up positive. They want to ensure friends and loved ones aren’t exposed this new year.

“He’s had a nasty cold and a sore throat. My daughter and I have not,” Glassboro resident Charisse Thompson said.

The Gloucester County site started with 1,200 tests. At the rate they’re going, they expect to be completely out of tests by the end of the day.

“You can’t get an appointment anywhere else ’til after the new year so I wanna make sure I get it now,” Sicklerville resident Domenic Bove said.

Bob Gaston stuck it out for three hours. He’s the caretaker for his aging mother who has not been vaccinated.

“I’m taking care of my mother and she’s 103 years old. I wanna make sure I don’t catch nothing during that holiday,” Franklinville resident Bob Gaston said.

It’s been busy at other South Jersey testing sites. Chopper 3 over Willingboro shows a line of people wrapped around the building.

Cooper University Hospital in Camden County is offering take-home tests in addition to the on-site rapid or PCR tests. County officials say demand has skyrocketed in the last month and they want to ensure people looking to get tested can.

Most of these drive-through sites are first-come, first-serve, but you also have the option to make appointments for some locations.

