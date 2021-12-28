CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — There are long lines and long waits for COVID-19 testing across our region. It comes as case numbers skyrocket.
People have been in line for up to four hours in Clayton, waiting to make sure they get tested ahead of the new year.READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: 12-Year-Old Girl Recalls Escaping Fiery Crash That Killed 3 Siblings Along Atlantic City Expressway
Car after car, as far as the eyes can see, lined up in Clayton to receive rapid COVID-19 tests Tuesday.
“I had some symptoms, some cold symptoms so I wanted to come out and get tested,” Sicklerville resident Sheila Cooper said.
Like Cooper, the entire Thompson household is also getting tested. Dad’s home test turned up positive. They want to ensure friends and loved ones aren’t exposed this new year.
“He’s had a nasty cold and a sore throat. My daughter and I have not,” Glassboro resident Charisse Thompson said.
The Gloucester County site started with 1,200 tests. At the rate they’re going, they expect to be completely out of tests by the end of the day.READ MORE: Winning Lottery Ticket Worth $3.8 Million Sold In Mercer County
“You can’t get an appointment anywhere else ’til after the new year so I wanna make sure I get it now,” Sicklerville resident Domenic Bove said.
Bob Gaston stuck it out for three hours. He’s the caretaker for his aging mother who has not been vaccinated.
“I’m taking care of my mother and she’s 103 years old. I wanna make sure I don’t catch nothing during that holiday,” Franklinville resident Bob Gaston said.
It’s been busy at other South Jersey testing sites. Chopper 3 over Willingboro shows a line of people wrapped around the building.
Cooper University Hospital in Camden County is offering take-home tests in addition to the on-site rapid or PCR tests. County officials say demand has skyrocketed in the last month and they want to ensure people looking to get tested can.
Most of these drive-through sites are first-come, first-serve, but you also have the option to make appointments for some locations.MORE NEWS: Operation Safe Holiday: PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police Offer Tips For Safe Driving During Holidays
Check below for a list of Camden County testing sites.
- The Health Hub will reopen after the Christmas Holiday on Monday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Dec. 28. Testing hours will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Beginning on Jan. 3, testing will be available at the Health Hub located at Camden County College’s Blackwood campus from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
- The Bellmawr Regional Health Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It is located at 35 East Browning Road and you can call (856) 931-2700 for more information.
- From Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, Cooper University Hospital Garage (entrance from MLK Blvd near Broadway) is open from 9:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:00 a.m. 12 p.m. on Friday and Sunday.
- The Cherry Hill Specialty Care on Rt. 70 is open from 9:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.
- Regular testing times resume on Jan. 3. After this date, testing will be available at Cooper University Hospital, which is located the intersection of Broadway and Stevens Street in Camden, from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- Cooper Specialty Care at Cherry Hill will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday