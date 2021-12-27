PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A triple shooting left a man and woman critically injured in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Monday night, according to police. It happened on the 200 block of East Cambria Street around 7:15 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the chest and is currently in critical condition.

A 44-year-old woman was shot once in the back and is also in critical condition.

A 46-year-old man was shot once in the left leg, according to police. He is in stable condition.

All three victims were transported to Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made.