Ronal Ordonez-Lima Arrested, Charged With Two Counts Of Murder In Connection To Trenton Christmas Day Arson

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) —A man has been arrested in connection to a Christmas day arson in Trenton, New Jersey that killed two people, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday. Ronal Ordonez-Lima, 28, has been charged with two counts of murder and other charges for allegedly killing two people in a fire on Rusling Street in Trenton over the weekend.

Ordonez-Lima was transported to the Mercer County Correction Center on Monday.

Investigators determined Ordonez-Lima was the person responsible for the arson after reviewing surveillance footage from the area and speaking to witnesses.

Officials say Ordonez-Lima started the blaze by setting the front porch on fire at the house on 221 Rusling Street.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, police received a call for a fire at Rusling Street with people trapped inside. Once the Trenton Fire Department arrived on the scene, they immediately began to extinguish the fire, which spread to additional houses and multiple vehicles in the area, according to officials.

There were six people inside the home on Rusling Street at the time of the fire. Four of them were able to escape the residence. The two deceased men located on the second floor have been identified as Selvin Lima and Dilman Canpos.

The New Jersey State Fire Marshal and New Jersey State Police assisted with the investigation.

The Red Cross and the Trenton Department of Community Affairs helped the victims of the fire who were displaced.